Aircraft Fabricated Seals Market Expected to Grow Strong through 2026

Aircraft Fabricated Seals Market by Resin Type:

The aircraft fabricated seals market blossomed at a healthier pace till 2018. In 2019, the market registered a marginal downfall due to the grounding of the B737 max and delays in market entries of the most awaited programs, such as COMAC C9191, Irkut MC-21, and Boeing B777x. While the industry was expecting a quick recovery in the demand for fabricated seals in 2020; but, the rapid spread of the pandemic entirely flipped the entire market dynamics, deepening the existing industry challenges including delays in B737 max re-approval. Ultimately, the pandemic forced the leading aircraft manufacturers to curtail their key aircraft production rates. As a result of that, Stratview Research estimates that the market for aircraft fabricated seals registered a hefty decline of -27.5% in 2020.

The long-term outlook still seems fruitful, well backed by the industry’s strong fundamentals. The lift of Boeing’s B737Max in October 2020, gradual opening up of travel restrictions, and rebounding aircraft deliveries are among the few key factors signaling towards the industry’s take off to a healthy recuperation, helping the aircraft fabricated market stakeholders to recoup at a propitious rate of 8.8% to reach US$ 0.95 Billion in 2026.

Aircraft Fabricated Seals Market by Application Type

Based on the application type, the aircraft fabricated seals market is segmented as airframe, nacelles & engines, landing gear wheels & brakes, and others. The airframe segment is expected to remain most dominant, whereas landing gear wheels & brakes to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The large surface area of the airframe with the need for better aerodynamics and drag reduction is the major factor behind the dominance of airframe applications in the market.

Aircraft Fabricated Seals Market by Regional Insights:

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft fabricated seals during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market with the presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and part fabricators. Most of the fabricated seals’ suppliers have their presence in the region to address the emergent needs of OEMs for their upcoming aircraft programs or upcoming fuel-efficient variants of existing aircraft programs.

Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period. The highest growth of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributable to the increasing aircraft fleet to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus for multiple aircraft programs, increasing procurement of military aircraft, owing to rising defense budget; and upcoming indigenous aircraft C919.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Aircraft Fabricated Seals market are-

Eaton Corporation

EnPro Industries

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

Meggitt Plc

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Saint Gobain

SKF Group

TransDigm Group

Trelleborg Group

