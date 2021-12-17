Wireless Charging Phone Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2026

The Wireless Charging Phone Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

The report offers key drivers that trigger the growth in the Wireless Charging Phone Market. The insights mentioned in this report helps market players in formulating strategies to gain market presence or to sustain during the hard times. The research also mentions restraints of the market. Critical data on growth opportunities, current and upcoming trends are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

The research offers segment wise analysis of the Wireless Charging Phone Market. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables, graphs, pie charts and more.

Wireless Charging Phone Market by Resin Type:

The Wireless Charging Phone Market is estimated to grow from USD xx million in 2020 to USD xx million by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period.

Wireless Charging Phone Market by Technology Trends

Based on technology, the wireless charging phone market is categorized into inductive, resonant, radiofrequency, and others. The inductive segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. Leading standards such as WPC and PMA are based on inductive technology. Resonant and radiofrequency are expected to emerge as the most lucrative technologies in the industry, further bolstering the segment growth.

Wireless Charging Phone Market by Regional Insights:

By region, the North American market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of IoT-based devices in smartphones. Moreover, high standards of living, high internet penetration, robust smartphone sales, and the presence of large product manufacturers in the region, further proliferate the regional market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Wireless Charging Phone market are-

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Qualcomm Incorporated (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Integrated Device Technology Inc. (US)

Powermat Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

WiTricity Corporation (US)

Energizer Holdings Inc. (US)

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Fulton Innovation LLC (US).

