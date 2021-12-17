Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market to Witness a Handsome Growth during 2021 – 2026

The Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market report published by Stratview Research offers wide-ranging analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, and competitive landscape, etc. This detailed study is a useful source of information for prominent market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders to gain a thorough understanding of the market and determine measures to be taken to gain a competitive advantage.

Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market by Resin Type:

The Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market by Product Trends

Based on product, the fiber optic connector in the telecom sector market is classified into subscriber connector, ferrule connector, lucent connector, multi-fiber push on, e2000 connector, straight tip connector, and others. The lucent (LC) connector segment held a significant market share in 2020 and is estimated to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast timeline. LC connector can be quickly converted from a simplex connector to a duplex connector with the use of a clip. These connectors are low-loss connectors and are also pull-a-proof. Also, LC connectors can quickly be terminated and have a couple of different methods to achieve that, thereby bolstering the segment growth.

Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector Market by Regional Insights:

By region, the North American market accounted for a significant share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the following years. This is mainly attributed to the strong presence of data centers and other enterprises requiring high-speed data services for high performance in the region. Also, the U.S. is the early adopter of fiber optic connectors in the telecom industry which allows dominance in the connector market for the North American region, which further proliferates the regional market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Fiber Optic Connector in Telecom Sector market are-

Thorlabs (US)

Tianyi (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Neutrik (Liechtenstein)

Sterlite Optical Technologies Limited (India)

Delphi (Ireland)

Qingdao Applied Photonic Technical Co.Ltd (China)

L-com (US)

3M (US)

HUBER + SUHNER (Switzerland).

