Covid-19 Impact on Strontium Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2026

Strontium is a highly reactive metallic element that occurs naturally and is mostly mined from the minerals celestine and strontianite. Natural strontium is not harmful to health, whereas synthetic strontium is radioactive in nature. The mineral is also widely used in the electrical and electronics industries, where it is primarily used to manufacture cathode ray tubes (CRT) used in television sets.

Strontium Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Major growth factors include the increased use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics during festivals and in other entertainment sectors such as in concerts, movies, sports events; initiatives towards innovation of environment-friendly flares, along with the mineral’s deployment in the electrical and electronic industries to manufacture cathode ray tubes (CRT) for television sets, is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Solvay S.A.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

BassTech International

Canteras Industriales S.L.

Química del Estroncio SA

Joyieng Chemical Limited

Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical Co., Ltd

Pro Chem Inc.

Chemalloy Co., Inc.

NOAH Technologies Corporation.

What are the key trends in the Strontium Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Strontium Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

