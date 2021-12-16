Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2021–2026

The Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a colorless gas, at room temperature, that is utilized in a variety of fuel applications, including aerosol propellant and LPG mixing. Dimethyl Ether is highly promoted by government agencies for domestic applications because it is a cleaner source of energy. In gas turbines and diesel engines, it’s also a promising fuel.

Bio-based and Synthetic Dimethyl Ether Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Owing to its wide application in automotive fuels, industrial procedures, electric power production, and home applications such as heating and cooking, bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether is witnessing a growth in demand. DME may be made from a variety of sources and is inexpensive, allowing it to be used more widely. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the low carbon footprint of bio-based and synthetic dimethyl ether will boost market growth.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

China Energy Ltd

Korea Gas Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Mitsubishi Corporation

Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd

Oberon Fuels, Inc.

Fuel DME Production Co., Ltd

Grillo-Werke AG

Guangdong JOVO Group Co., Ltd.

