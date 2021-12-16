Microgrid Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2026

The Microgrid Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Microgrid Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Market Highlights:

A microgrid is a self-contained energy system that serves a small geographic area, such as a hospital, college campus, or corporate center.

Microgrid Market is likely to witness a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. The industry landscape will be bolstered by the rising need for stable and reliable power supply, as well as rising electrification rates, primarily in developing economies. The business scenario will be fueled by the increasing penetration of distributed energy resources (DERs) as a result of rapid commercial and industrial expansion.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Caterpillar

Schneider Electric

HOMER Energy

Honeywell International

Toshiba Corporation

AMS

S&C Electric

Tesla

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Spirae

General Microgrids

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Heila Technologies

Exelon Corporation.

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Microgrid Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

