Chain Binder Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026

Chain binder refers to a device which is used to tighten chain at the time of securing a load for transport. These are also known as load binders. Commonly used types of chain binders are ratchet binder and lever binder. Rachet binder involves use of ratcheting action to create tension in the chain while lever binder involves use of leverage action to create tension in the chain.

The Chain Binder market is projected to grow from USD 826.7 million in 2020 to USD 1,114.1 million by 2026 at a CAGR of around 5.2% during the forecast period.

Peerless Industrial Group, Inc. (The U.S),

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (The U.S),

Zhejiang Topsun Logistics Control Co., Ltd. (China),

PWB Anchor Limited (Australia),

Qingdao Xintai Rigging Hardware Forging Co.,Ltd (The U.S),

Win Chance Metal Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),

All Lifting Systems (The U.S),

Qingdao Powerful Machinery Co., Ltd. (China),

Utkal Engineers (India), and

Huamei Group (China).

What are the key trends in the Chain Binder Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Chain Binder Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

