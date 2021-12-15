Casters Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2021-2026

The Casters Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Casters Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Market Highlights:

A caster can be defined as an undriven wheel that is attached to the bottom of a larger object to enable that object to be moved. A caster contains both wheel and a bracket for it which is known as a fork or yoke. Based on product type, the caster can be categorized as a rigid caster and swivel caster.

The Casters market is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 6.9 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of around 1.9% during the forecast period.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Omco International (Belgium),

JCL Engineering Pte ltd (Singapore),

Changshu JingGong Mould Manufacturing Co. Ltd (China),

Ross International (The U.S),

UniMould (Germany),

Changshu Jianhua Mould Co.,Ltd. (China),

Chengdu Xinzhi Industry Co.,Ltd. (China),

Changshu Weiheng Mould Manufacture Co., Ltd. (China),

Ori-Mould Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (China),

Rongtai Mould Limited Company (China),

TetaGlass Moulds (Turkey),

Busellato Glass Moulds Srl (Italy), and

Suzhou Donghai Glass Mould Co., Ltd (China).

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Casters Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Casters Market ?

? How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Casters Market ?

? What is the market share of the top vendors?

