Automotive Active Grille Shutter Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2024

Market Highlights:

The automotive active grille shutter market is likely to grow at an impressive double-digit rate over the next five years to reach US$ 1,206.0 million in 2024. The auto industry has efficaciously been ushering in a new era of aerodynamic vehicles with a meticulous investment into advanced components that can address the changing business requirements in the most effective manner. All the major automakers have vigorously been incorporating active components in their most-renowned vehicle models with the purpose to improve the overall fuel efficiency of vehicles in order to address stringent government regulations, such as CAFE Standards and EU Commission on Carbon Emissions Reduction Targets.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

The key raw material suppliers for automotive active grille shutter are-

Lanxess AG

Celanese Corporation

BASF SE

whereas some of the major active grille shutter actuator suppliers are-

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Sonceboz SA

Johnson Electric

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG.

The key automotive active grille shutter manufacturers are-

Rochling Automotive

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SA

SRG Global

HBPO

Shape Corporation.

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Automotive Active Grille Shutter (AGS) Market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

