Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2026

The Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Market Highlights:

Seals are used in multiple areas of an aircraft in order to serve a wide array of functions including aerodynamics, fire resistance, conduction, insulation, and air and fluid handling. Aerodynamic seals are the most widely used seals in an aircraft and account for almost half of the total aircraft seals market. These seals are statics seals that are used to control airflow between fixed portions of the airframe such as fuselage and wings. The selection of material is dependent on several parameters including temperature resistance, pressure resistance, lightweight, flexibility, durability, strength, etc. Elastomer, thermoplastic, and metal are the three major materials used by aerodynamic seals manufacturers. Elastomer is gaining traction in the market driven by its enormous advantages over others.

The aircraft aerodynamic seals market declined marginally from 2018 to 2019, mainly due to the industry concerns including fading air traffic growth, grounding of the B737 max, and delays in market entries of the most awaited programs, such as COMAC C919, Irkut MC-21, and Boeing B777x. The rapid spread of the pandemic entirely flipped the entire market dynamics, deepening the existing industry challenges including delays in B737 max approval and forcing aircraft manufacturers to curtail their key aircraft production. As a result of that, Stratview Research’s estimates suggest that the market for aircraft aerodynamic seals registered a hefty decline of -27.6% in 2020, taking the market below the level of 2015.

However, the long-term outlook still seems fruitful, well backed by the strong fundamentals. The lift of Boeing’s B737Max in October 2020, gradual opening up of travel restrictions, rebounding aircraft deliveries, and Airbus’ announcement of a gradual ramp-up in their aircraft production are among the few key factors signaling towards the industry’s take off to a healthy recuperation, helping the market stakeholders to grow at an encouraging rate of 8.5% to reach US$ 0.6 Billion in 2026.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Hutchinson SA

Trelleborg Group

Meggitt Plc

Freudenberg Group

TransDigm Group

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Greene Tweed

Saint Gobain S.A.

SKF Group

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

