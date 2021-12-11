Covid-19 Impact on Polyvinyl Butyral Films & Sheets Market is Expected to Grow at an Impressive CAGR by 2026

The Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films & Sheets Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films & Sheets Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

Market Highlights:

The predominant application of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin is thin films and sheets, which found usage in the automotive and building & construction industries. PVB films & sheets are widely used in automotive applications as an interlayer in the windshield. They also found applications in luxury cars to make side and roof glass to increase safety and to reduce noise and light transfer. Furthermore, in the building and construction industry, these films & sheets are used for window covering with the purpose to promote energy saving and to reduce noise. PVB resin also finds some usage in solar panel encapsulants but its relatively a small market at a present scenario.

The global PVB films & sheets market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of >4% during the next five years. This represents an attractive growth opportunity in the entire ecosystem of the market. Healthy growth automotive and construction industries, especially in the emerging economies; increasing demand for energy-saving buildings, growing disposable income of consumers in developing countries, and increased concern towards global warming are flourishing the growth of the PVB films & sheets market.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Eastman Chemical Company

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Decent Plastic Co., Ltd.

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films & Sheets Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films & Sheets Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Films & Sheets Market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

