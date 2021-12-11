Glass Fiber Textiles Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021 – 2026

The Glass Fiber Textiles Market report by Company, Regions, Type and Application; added by Stratview Research is an in-depth analysis of the present and upcoming trends, market size, status, present scenario and upcoming technologies, market drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and growth strategies of major players. The present report provides market introduction, Glass Fiber Textiles Market definition, mergers & acquisitions, key financial data, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, Industrial supply Chain, market size forecast, related tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures, etc.

To get a free sample report, Click here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1403/glass-fiber-textiles-market.html#form

Market Highlights:

Glass fiber textiles have ubiquitous dominance with more than 85% share of the overall composite textiles market in 2020 in terms of value. It is best suitable for a pool of applications such as boat hulls, wind blades, automotive body panels, rail partitions, and architectural decorative parts. Owing to excellent dielectric property and better thermal and chemical resistant properties, the demand for glass fiber textiles is mushrooming in all the major composite markets. Glass fiber textiles have come to the light as one of the strongest textiles due to their specific tensile strength as compared to steel wire. Growing demand across the major industry verticals, such as wind energy, automotive, construction, pipe & tank, and automotive, is likely to create a healthy demand in the coming years.

The long-term outlook seems promising with an increase in the demand for wind turbines, recreational boats, and PCBs. Furthermore, expected rebound in the demand for automobiles, the construction sector, and pipe & tank may give an additional impetus to the demand for glass fiber textiles in the coming five years. Stratview Research’s estimates suggest that the market is likely to pick up the pace from 2021 onwards to reach an estimated value of US$ 6.1 billion in 2026.

Top players in the market:

The report has listed few key players active in the market. Below given is the list-

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Sinoma Science & Technology (CTG Taishan Fiberglass)

Kingboard Laminates

Full tech Fiberglass Corp.

Saertex

Taiwan Glass Group

CPIC

Segment-wise Analysis:

To broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the Glass Fiber Textiles Market minutely. The report consists of segment-wise details such as application type, platform type, etc. It also covers the regional analysis, considering the potential regions and countries. Such segment-wise analysis will further assist the users in making suitable decisions for better growth opportunities.

Critical Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends in the Glass Fiber Textiles Market?

How has the market (and its various sub-segments) grown in the last five years?

What would be the growth rate in the next five years?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the major vendors to lead in the Glass Fiber Textiles Market?

What is the market share of the top vendors?

Order a Copy of Glass Fiber Textiles Market report here: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/1403/glass-fiber-textiles-market.html

Custom Research:

Stratview research delivers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others, please send your inquiry to [email protected]. Or connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176

About Us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm helping its users tract the ever-evolving market scenarios through its top-notch market reports. It offers the most detailed market segmentation across all the industries.