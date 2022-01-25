India Safes and Vaults Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Scope and Future Scope 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Safes and Vaults Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India Safes and Vaults Market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Safes and vaults refer to metal-framed secure storage systems used for safekeeping valuable items under high-risk situations. They are made using thick metal panels, making them impenetrable by external force and are usually accessed through passcodes, passwords or biometric codes. In India, these safes and vaults are installed in various residential and commercial spaces as they are resistant to fire, chemicals, and water and provide protection against robbery, burglary and other unauthorized intrusions.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

India Safes and Vaults Market Trends:

The rising crime rates and growing concerns regarding the security of valuable assets represent the primary factors driving the India safes and vaults market. Additionally, their increasing adoption in the healthcare sector to reduce prescription-related thefts and drug burglaries is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of technologically advanced product variants integrated with fingerprint scanners, video monitoring systems and alarms by key players has escalated the product demand across the country. Moreover, the high disposable incomes of consumers and rapid development of smart homes with upgraded security solutions are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook in the coming years.

India Safes and Vaults Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Electronic

Biometric

Mechanical

Breakup by Function Type:

Cash Management Safes

Depository Safes

Gun Safes and Vaults

Vaults and Vault Doors

Media Safes

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Breakup by End User:

Banking Sector

Non Banking Sector

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

