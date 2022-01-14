United States Offshore Support Vessels Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Offshore Support Vessels Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Offshore Support Vessels Market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Offshore support vessels are used to transport goods, supplies, and equipment during construction and subsea exploration activities. They are also utilized for locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, offering maintenance facilities, towing and positioning rigs or platforms, etc. Moreover, they also provide various services, such as platform support and transportation, anchor management, responding to emergencies at offshore installations, etc. Some of the extensively used categories of offshore support vessels include crane, pipe laying vessels, diving support, platform supply vessels (PSV’s), seismic survey ships, etc.

United States Offshore Support Vessels Market Trends:

The expanding oil and gas sector, along with the growing focus on offshore oil extraction in remote locations, is primarily driving the market growth in the United States. Furthermore, these vessels do not require expensive subsea oil pipelines to export oil/gas and can be easily transported to another location when an existing oilfield is exhausted, thereby experiencing a high demand. Offshore support vessels are also considered suitable for extreme climatic conditions as they comprise of detachable turret systems that can be detached during an emergency and reattached to continue the operations. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the rapid digitization of offshore support vessels that are further expected to drive the United States market in the coming years.

United States Offshore Support Vessels Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

Crew Management

Logistics & Cargo Management

Anchor Handling & Seismic Support

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

