Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2026: Overview, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” to Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Veterinary infectious disease diagnostic technologies comprise cytology, immunohistochemical stains, bacteriological culture, fecal examination, and nucleic acid amplification. They assist in detecting diseases, evaluating the overall health, and providing effective treatment to animals. As it also reduces the risk of cross-contamination, they are extensively utilized in reference laboratories, veterinary clinics, and research institutes and universities across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends:

The increasing adoption of companion animals on account of inflating income levels and the rising trend of nuclear families represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, there is a rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases among animals. This, along with the growing consumption of animal-derived products and rising concerns about food safety around the world, is driving the market. Furthermore, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is positively influencing the demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to analyze the impact of the infection on animals, which is impelling the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market/requestsample

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Creative Diagnostics, HESKA Corporation, Innovative Diagnostics, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Neogen Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Virbac.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

Immunodiagnostics

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Food Producing Animals

Breakup by Infection Type:

Bacterial Infections

Viral Infections

Parasitic Infections

Others

Breakup by End User:

Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Laboratories and Clinics

Point of Care/In House Testing

Research Institutes and Universities

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3fKr2JE

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/325704/japan-organic-cosmetics-market-size-share-report-2026

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/325743/japan-functional-drinks-market-2026-trends-growth-report

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/325744/europe-cbd-oil-market-2026-size-share-trends-report

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/325746/colombia-hemp-market-2026-growth-analysis-trends-report

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/325748/india-generic-injectables-market-share-size-growth-2021-26

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/311100/non-lethal-weapons-market-size-share-trends-report-2026

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/311103/water-scooter-market-2026-trends-growth-demand

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/311108/lateral-flow-assay-market-2022-27-analysis-growth-trends

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/311115/bfsi-crisis-management-market-2026-size-share-trends-report

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/311118/united-states-citric-acid-market-2026-trends-growth-demand

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/309277/organic-dyes-market-2021-26-trends-growth-share-demand

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/309280/tissue-banking-market-2026-size-share-trends-report

https://www.truxgo.net/blogs/213977/309283/gel-battery-market-2022-27-overview-trends-growth-demand

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800