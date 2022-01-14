United States Transfection Technologies Market 2021: Share, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Transfection Technologies Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Transfection Technologies Market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Transfection technology refers to the method of artificially introducing various nucleic acids, such as oligonucleotides, Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), and Ribonucleic Acid (RNA), into the eukaryotic cells. It can be done using biological, physical, and chemical methods, which aid in modifying specific properties of the cell. Transfection includes electroporation, cationic lipid transfection, in-vivo transfection, etc. At present, it is extensively used for numerous genomic studies, including gene expression, RNA interference, screening, etc.

United States Transfection Technologies Market Trends:

The elevating number of cases of infectious diseases that require antibiotics is driving the transfection technologies market in the United States. Additionally, the rising utilization of cell-based products is also augmenting the demand for transfection methods to treat various chronic diseases, such as tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Moreover, several reagent-based transfection technologies, including laserfection, biolistic technology, and microinjection, are gaining traction based on their accuracy and cost-effectiveness. Besides this, numerous manufacturers are focusing on extensive R&D activities for advanced cytological studies, cancer therapeutics, and precision medicine, which are also fueling the market growth in the country. Apart from this, increasing investments by both private and government bodies to develop large-scale transfection facilities are further anticipated to bolster the United States market over the forecasted period.

United States Transfection Technologies Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Reagent

Instrument

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic Delivery

Bio-Medical Research

Protein Production

Others

Breakup by Transfection Method:

Lipofection

Eletroporation

Nucleofection

Cotransfection

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In-Vivo Transfection

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Physical Transfection

Biochemical Based Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Breakup by End User:

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

