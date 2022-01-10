Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market Overview, Trends, Analysis, Demand and Future Scope 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Cigarette lighters are small devices that assist in lighting cigarettes, pipes, and cigars. They comprise inflammable fluids or pressurized liquid gases that are generally contained in a metal or plastic container. They are light in weight, compact in size and relatively convenient to use when compared with matchboxes, due to which they are widely gaining popularity among smokers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:

The market in Latin America is majorly driven by the rising number of smokers in the region. With rapid urbanization, hectic lifestyles led by working professionals and their rising stress levels, there has been a considerable demand for aesthetic and premium lighters across the region. Moreover, multiple players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative variants in the market, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, easy-to-use electric lighters with convenient designs are gaining widespread prominence among the masses. The advent of pollution-free and flint-based lighters is providing an impetus to market growth further.

Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

