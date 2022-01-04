Europe Cigarette Lighter Market 2021: Overview, Analysis, Trends, Share and Future Scope 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Cigarette Lighter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Cigarette Lighter Market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).
A cigarette lighter is a portable device that produces flame to ignite products, such as cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It is available in a wide variety of shapes, colors and sizes and consists of a plastic or metal container filled with a flammable liquid and compressed gases, such as propane or butane. Cigarette lighters are commonly available in flint, electronic and arc-based variants. The novel plasma-based cigarette lighter variants use high-voltage currents with single and double arcs and have minimal carbon emissions, due to which they are also widely utilized for lighting gas stoves and other combustible materials.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Europe Cigarette Lighter Market Trends:
The Europe cigarette lighter market is primarily being driven by the increasing number of smokers and tobacco consumers leading to the rising demand for cigars and cigarettes. Moreover, the widespread adoption of flint lighters due to their cost-effectiveness and easy-to-use nature is providing thrust to the market growth. Various innovations, such as the development of electronic lighters that are flameless and are charged using electricity, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for universal serial bus (USB) lighters in luxury vehicles and the launch of cigarette lighters with personalized and customizable designs, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Europe Cigarette Lighter Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Flint cigarette lighter
- Electronic cigarette lighter
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Metal
- Plastic
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Tobacco shops
- Supermarkets and hypermarkets
- Convenience stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Others
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
