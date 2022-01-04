GCC Diaper Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand and key Players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Diaper Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the GCC Diaper Market is expected to continue its steady growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

A diaper is a kind of underwear that is fastened around the waist to allow individuals to urinate or defecate without using the toilet. It is manufactured using synthetic disposable materials that absorb the waste products and prevent soiling of the outer clothing. Diaper is extensively used by toddlers and infants who are not toilet trained and older people suffering from mobility impairment, incontinence and severe diarrhea. In the GCC region, the demand for diapers has escalated as they offer a wide variety of advantages such as convenience, safety, proper sanitation, and reduced irritation.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

GCC Diaper Market Trends:

The GCC diaper market is primarily driven by the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and growing literacy among parents. Due to this, they are nowadays opting for premium products that provide better protection and safety to their kids. As a result, diaper manufacturers across the region are introducing new diapers, including extra-absorbent and leak-proof variants. In addition, they are introducing diapers made from non-chlorine, latex, and dye-free raw materials that hypoallergenic and prevent the skin from irritations and allergies. The launch of these innovative products in both infant and adult diapers is positively influencing the GCC diaper industry.

GCC Diaper Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):

Disposable Diapers

Training Diapers

Cloth Diapers

Swim Pants

Biodegradable Diapers

Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):

Pad Type

Flat Type

Pant Type

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

