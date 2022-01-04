United States Articulated Robot Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, Share and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Articulated Robot Market Report is expected to continue its moderate growth in the forecast period (2021-2026).

An articulated robot is an automated, industrial machine that operates by various means, such as an electric motor. It ranges from simple two-joined structures to systems with more interacting joints and materials, depending on the application. For instance, an articulated robot with a six-axis is widely used in plastic injection molding machines for improving flexibility in operations.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Articulated Robot Market Trends:

Considerable automation in industrial processes represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth in the United States. Moreover, the escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is positively influencing the utilization of articulated robots in the automotive industry. Apart from this, the leading market players operating in the country are focusing on introducing innovative articulated robots through the integration of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). This is anticipated to expand their applications in industry verticals, such as aerospace, electronics, cosmetics and personal care, and food and beverage (F&B).

United States Articulated Robot Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Payload:

Upto 16 Kg

16 to 60 Kg

60 to 225 Kg

More Than 225 Kg

Breakup by Function:

Handling

Welding

Dispensing

Assembling

Others

Breakup by Type:

4-Axis or Less

5-Axis

6-Axis or More

Breakup by Component:

Controller

Arm

End Effector

Drive

Sensor

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics

Metal and Machinery

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

