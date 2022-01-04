Europe Biostimulants Market 2021: Share, Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Biostimulants Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Biostimulants Market is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Biostimulants are defined as microbe-based agricultural chemicals that promote the organic growth of plants and minimize dependency on fertilizers. They are made with plant hormones, various active ingredients like humic and fulvic acids, seaweed extracts, amino acids, vitamins, trace elements, polysaccharides, microorganisms, etc. Biostimulants improve nutrient availability, environmental stress tolerance, plant metabolism and chlorophyll production, soil fertility, etc. As a result, they are widely used as safer alternatives to harmful agrochemicals.

Europe Biostimulants Market Trends:

The expanding agriculture industry, along with escalating concerns towards soil sustainability and environmental safety, are primarily catalyzing the demand for biostimulants in Europe. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by the European Union (EU) to encourage organic farming practices and ensure ecological safety is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, rising awareness among individuals towards the adverse health effects of chemically synthesized pesticides and fertilizers is also strengthening the regional market. Furthermore, growing food consumption levels and the declining availability of fertile land areas are promoting their widespread adoption across European countries. Several other factors, such as continuous innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of agricultural sciences, will further continue to drive the biostimulants market growth in the region over the forecast period.

Europe Biostimulants Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Acid-based

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Amino Acid

Extract-based

Seaweed Extract

Other Plant Extracts

Others

Microbial Soil Amendments

Chitin & Chitosan

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Oilseeds and Pulses

Others

Breakup by Form:

Dry

Liquid

Breakup by Origin:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect

Breakup by Application:

Foliar Treatment

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Breakup by End-User:

Farmers

Research Organizations

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

