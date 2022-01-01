United States Frozen Meat Market Overview, Size, Share, Opportunities, Demand & Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Frozen Meat Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the United States Frozen Meat Market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years.

Frozen meat is preserved at low temperature by adding numerous additives, such as acidifiers, salt, flavoring agents, seasonings, etc. Some of the common types of frozen meat items include beef, poultry, pork, seafood, etc. These products offer several benefits over freshly-cut meat, including year-round availability, food waste reduction, better inventory management, lower microbial growth, longer shelf life, and easy storage. Besides this, they are easy to cook and convenient to use in different recipes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

United States Frozen Meat Market Trends:

In the United States, the expanding consumer base for ready-to-eat food items due to the increasing working population and busy lifestyles is driving the market for frozen meat. Moreover, the growing consumer inclination towards processed meat products, such as bacon, sausages, canned meat, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several quick-service restaurants, food trucks, cafes, etc., depend upon processed meat for faster and hassle-free customer services, thereby further propelling the demand for frozen meat in the country. Besides this, continuous upgradation in the cold chain logistics facilities and higher import of seafood are also catalyzing the product demand. In the coming years, extensive R&D activities to formulate safer variants that are free from antibiotics and chemical residues will continue to drive the market for frozen meat in the United States.

United States Frozen Meat Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Agrika International Inc., Ajc International, Inc., Ben E. Keith Company, Brecon Foods Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. El Monterey Inc., Foster Farms Inc., Jbs Pilgrims, Koch Foods Incorporated, Sanderson Farms, Inc., Stouffer’s (Nestlé S.A.) and Tyson Foods Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Poultry

Beef

Pork

Seafood

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Institutional

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

