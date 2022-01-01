Latin America Telehealth Market Report 2021: Growth, Analysis, Trends, Industry Share and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Latin America Telehealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Latin America Telehealth Market Report expected to grow at a CAGR of around 23% during the next five years.

Telehealth involves the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies usually include mobile health (mHealth) applications, video conferencing, remote patient monitoring (RPM), electronic data transmission, etc. Telehealth solutions provide consultation, care management, medical trainings, diagnosis, self-management services, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also assist in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Latin America Telehealth Market Trends:

In Latin America, the high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, cancer, etc., that require continual medical supervision is driving the demand for telehealth services. Moreover, the market is further catalyzed by the rising geriatric population, along with the escalating need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, various technological innovations, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. The growing penetration of smart wearable devices for real-time monitoring of blood glucose levels, blood pressure, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has also bolstered the market growth. Besides this, extensive investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the continuous upgradation in telecommunication technologies, are anticipated to further propel the demand for telehealth services in Latin America over the forecasted period.

Latin America Telehealth Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Aerotel Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), GlobalMed (Schauenburg International GmbH), Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic, Philips Healthcare (Philips) and Siemens Healthineers (Siemens).

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Hardware Components

Software Components

Services

Breakup by Communication Technology:

Video Conferencing

mHealth Solutions

Others

Breakup by Hosting Type:

Cloud-Based and Web-based

On-Premises

Breakup by Application:

Teleconsultation and Tele-mentoring

Medical Education and Training

Teleradiology

Telecardiology

Tele-ICU

Tele-Psychiatry

Tele-Dermatology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Providers

Patients

Payers

Others

Breakup by Country:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Peru

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

