Europe Artificial Intelligence Market 2021: Size, Share, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the Europe Artificial Intelligence Market expected to continue its robust growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a segment of computer science that aims to imitate human intelligence to perform various activities in real-time. It is widely used for multiple purposes, such as visual perception, voice recognition, decision-making, handwriting recognition, language translation, etc. Artificial intelligence has numerous benefits, including better adaptability, higher time-efficiency, enhanced accuracy, improved productivity, etc. Owing to these benefits, it is used across various sectors, such as automobile, healthcare, trade, construction, defense, transportation, banking, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market Trends:

The rising internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smart devices are primarily driving the Europe artificial intelligence market. Furthermore, the European Commission is heavily investing in numerous innovation programs for supporting the development of AI applications. Additionally, the continuous government support towards the expansion of the 5G network is further propelling the demand for AI. Besides this, the growing deployment of AI-based algorithms across e-commerce platforms for gathering specific insights is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, the rising integration of image recognition technology with optical character identification is expected to further bolster the demand for AI in drones, robots, and self-driving cars, over the forecasted period.

Europe Artificial Intelligence Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

