Heavy Duty Aftermarket Market Size, Growth and Forecast By 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Heavy Duty Aftermarket Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market reached a value of US$ 120.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 155.4 Billion by 2026.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The global heavy-duty automotive aftermarket is primarily being driven by the rising consumer awareness toward maintaining and servicing vehicles. Automotive aftermarkets assist in obtaining components that ensure fuel efficiency and improve the life span of the vehicle. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors and telematics to get real-time tracking of the life of components, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the increasing environmental concerns among the masses are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of remanufactured truck replacement components and the proliferation of e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

3M Company

Atc Drivetrain, LLC

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

DENSO CORPORATION

Detroit Diesel Corporation

Dorian Drake International Inc.

Dorman Products, Inc

Federal-Mogul Products US LLC

Instrument Sales and Service, Inc

UCI International, LLC

Breakup by Replacement Parts:

Tires

Batteries

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting and Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Class 4 to Class 6

Class 7 and Class 8

Breakup by Service Channel:

DIY

OE Seller

DIFM

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/36N9J5v

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800