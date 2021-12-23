Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2026

The study on the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market by certain ways –

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share by Vehicle Type

The global automotive ADAS market is segmented based on the following vehicle types: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Medium & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicles. Passenger car is expected to remain the largest vehicle type in the automotive ADAS market over the next five years, driven by increasing penetration of ADAS in the segment. The vehicle type is experiencing an expansion in usage of ADAS from luxury cars to mid-range cars. The vehicle type is also projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for ADAS across regions.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share by Type of Sensors

Radar is expected to remain the most dominant sensor type in the automotive ADAS market during the forecast period. Radar sensors are used in a wide array of systems, such as adaptive cruise control systems and emergency brake assists. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing sensor type in the same period. Ultrasonic and image sensors are also projected to experience a healthy growth rate in the same period.

Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Share by Technology Type

The global automotive advanced driver assistance systems market is segmented based on the following technology types: Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Front Light, Blind Spot Detection, Electronic Brake Assist, Drowsiness-Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Head-up Display, Night Vision System, Park Assist, E-Call Telematics, Tire Pressure-Monitoring System, and Others ADAS. All these technologies are expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. Tire monitoring system will continue to occupy a large market share in the North America and Europe region because of mandated regulation by the US and European (countries’) governments. Adaptive cruise control system is expected to remain dominant in the North America region. Asia- Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region for blind spot detection, emergency brake assist, head-up display, and park assist systems, mainly because of high congestion in traffic and rising purchasing power in developing countries.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, North America is estimated to remain the leading global automotive ADAS market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high safety features, mandate of some of the key ADAS system installations in the vehicles such as tire pressure monitoring system, and organic growth in automotive production are the major growth drivers of the region over the next five years. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period because of increased automobile production, especially in China and India and increasing penetration of ADAS in the major Asia-Pacific markets, such as China, Japan, and India. Middle East and Latin America are also estimated to experience a healthy growth in the same period.

Essential Takeaways from the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market in the foreseeable future?

in the foreseeable future? What is Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems ?

? What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market ?

? What is the prime factor driving the growth of Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market?

