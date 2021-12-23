North American FRP Pipe Market Is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2021-2026

The study on the North American FRP Pipe Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the North American FRP Pipe Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of North American FRP Pipe Market key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

North American FRP Pipe Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the North American FRP Pipe Market by certain ways –

North American FRP Pipe Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as oil & gas, industrial, water/wastewater, and marine & offshore. The industrial segment is further bifurcated into chemical, power & desalination plants, and others. Analogously, water/wastewater into sewer & stormwater, water transmission & distribution, drainage, and others, and marine & offshore into marine and offshore.

Industrial is expected to remain the largest segment of the region’s FRP pipe market in the coming five years. FRP pipes are gaining preference over traditional pipes in a multitude of industrial applications out of which chemical plants and power & desalination plants with the consequential usage of FRP pipes across regions. All three resin types are used distinctively in order to cater to different market requirements. FRP pipes manufactured with vinyl ester and polyester resins offer high levels of chemical resistance even in the most aggressive environments.

Oil & gas, another major segment, is expected to register a similar growth trajectory as the industrial one during the forecast period. Years of continuous R&D coupled with the presence of major FRP pipe manufacturers led to the increased penetration of FRP pipes in the region’s oil & gas industry as compared to other regions. GRE pipes are mainly used in the oilfield applications and offer non-corrosive characteristics, making them a better choice for oil & gas transportation in a wide range of applications such as flow gathering, water injection, downhole tubing, well casing, and transmission line, in all pressure, temperature, and mediums.

North American FRP Pipe Market by Resin Type

Based on the resin type, the market is classified as polyester, vinyl ester, and epoxy. Contrary to other regional markets, here, in North America, epoxy is estimated to remain the most dominant resin type during the forecast period. Glass fiber-reinforced epoxy pipes (GRE pipes) have a high chemical and corrosion resistance as well as excellent mechanical, physical, and thermal properties. GRE pipes are capable to handle high-pressure & high-temperature and resist corrosion caused by CO2, H2S, and saltwater, which make them a better choice in oil & gas and marine & offshore applications.

North American FRP Pipe Market by Manufacturing Process Type

Based on the manufacturing process type, the market is classified as filament winding, centrifugal casting, hand lay-up, spray lay-up, and others. All the major FRP pipe manufacturers have multiple manufacturing processes capabilities to serve a multitude of applications with a wide variety of diameters. Filament winding is likely to remain the most widely preferred manufacturing process in the market with both helical as well as continuous processes gaining market traction. Centrifugal casting, hand layup, and spray layup also hold a considerable share of the market

Regional Insights

North America is estimated to register huge losses due to the pandemic. Despite the huge decline, the USA to maintain its lead in the years to come. The country is currently the second-largest market in the world after China. Increase in domestic onshore oil & gas production, increasing investment in wastewater and sewage treatment pipelines to drive the market in the USA. The country is the manufacturing hub of FRP pipes with the presence of several top players such as Future Pipe Industries, LF Manufacturing, RPS Composites, and National Oil Varco.

Essential Takeaways from the North American FRP Pipe Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the North American FRP Pipe Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

