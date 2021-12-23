Covid-19 Impact on Aircraft Enclosures Market to See Strong Expansion Through 2024

The study on the Aircraft Enclosures Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Aircraft Enclosures Market during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of Aircraft Enclosures Market key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Aircraft Enclosures Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Aircraft Enclosures Market by certain ways –

Aircraft Enclosures Market Share by Aircraft Type

The market is segmented based on the aircraft type as Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the growth engine of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key aircraft programs, increasing preference of composite enclosures, high focus on passenger safety, and increasing use of avionics are some key factors, which are likely to aid growth to the segment’s demand for enclosures in the coming years.

Aircraft Enclosures Market Share by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as Avionics, In-Flight Entertainment, Embedded Computing, and Others. The avionics segment is likely to remain the most dominant application type in the aircraft enclosures market over the next five years. Airlines are increasingly seeking to refurbish aging fleets, with a sharp focus on greater fuel economies, reducing CO2 emissions, newer navigation equipment, and flight management systems enabled for connectivity. Development in avionics subsystems such as the enhanced vision system (EVS), automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), attitude heading reference system (AHRS) and automated flight control can be one the reason to drive the aircraft enclosures market.

Aircraft Enclosures Market Share by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is bifurcated into Aluminum Enclosures, Composite Enclosures, and Other Enclosures. Aluminum enclosure is estimated to maintain its dominance in the market in the foreseen future, owing to its superior mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties. However, composite enclosure is set to grow at the highest rate over the same period. Composite enclosure brings several advantages to the table including lightweight, durable, and ability to mold in complex shapes. Composite enclosures can be easily customized with shielding, circuit traces, embedded antennas, and other components.

Aircraft Enclosures Market Share by Process Type

Based on the process type, the market is segmented into Stamping, Injection Molding, and Others. Stamping is estimated to remain the most dominant manufacturing process for the construction of metal enclosures during the forecast period. The process offers several advantages including faster part cycle time and reduced defects, which lead to the overall lower production cost. Monitoring temperature during the stamping process offers additional advantages including improvement in parts quality and process consistency.

Injection molding process is likely to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Composite enclosures are predominantly manufactured with high-temperature moldable thermoplastic resins, such as PPS and PEEK, which are preferably processed with the injection molding process.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, North America is set to remain the largest market during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the North American aircraft enclosures market. Presence of major aircraft manufacturers and tier players primarily drive the demand for enclosures in the country. The country is not only the largest market in North America, but it is also the largest market in the world. Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the same period, driven by China, India, and Japan. All these three countries would remain the growth engines of the region’s market for aircraft enclosure over the next five years.

Essential Takeaways from the Aircraft Enclosures Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Aircraft Enclosures Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Aircraft Enclosures Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Aircraft Enclosures Market in the foreseeable future?

in the foreseeable future? What is Aircraft Enclosures ?

? What will be the CAGR of the Aircraft Enclosures Market ?

? What is the prime factor driving the growth of Aircraft Enclosures Market?

