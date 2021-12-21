High-Performance Waterproofing Market Intelligence Report Offers Insights on Growth Prospects 2020-2025

Stratview Research has published a new report on the High-Performance Waterproofing Market after a thorough analysis of the market. The key sources of information gathered for the report include various industry experts, suppliers, manufacturers, associations along with business distributions. The research report determines unique benefits of the various market size, share and the patent industry. The objective of the High-Performance Waterproofing Market report is to offer updated information such as the market share, size, trends, emerging markets, earnings, forecasts, and data on leading industry players. This study includes significant and vital information necessary for strategic decision making and have a competitive edge.

Detailed Segmentation – According to the report, the High-Performance Waterproofing Market is Segmented by Membrane Type (Liquid-Coated Waterproofing and Sheet-based Waterproofing), by Application Type (Above-grade Waterproofing and Below-grade Waterproofing), by Position Type (Positive-Side Waterproofing, Negative-Side Waterproofing, and Blind-Side Waterproofing), by End-Use Type (Commercial Building, Residential Building, and Public Infrastructure), by Material Type (Polyurethane, HDPE, EPDM, Cementitious, TPO, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World).

Market Insights – Waterproofing is a combination of materials that treat or protect unwanted water intrusion into the structural elements of a building. Its main purpose is to resist the penetration of liquids under hydrostatic pressure or other external forces like capillarity. High-performance waterproofing is a versatile material, capable of retaining the dryness of concrete, masonry, metal, and wood structures. It is also resistant to salts, alkalis, and various types of acids. Furthermore, it is durable, lightweight, non-deteriorating, puncture-resistant, and is available in length stretching up to 50 meters. A waterproofing system typically amounts to less than 1% of the total construction cost but it saves an equivalent amount or more in future repair and maintenance cost over the service life of the structure.

Despite the worrisome situation in 2020, it is estimated that the market for high-performance waterproofing is likely to register a strong come back in 2021 once the pandemic turns a corner, followed by sequential growth till 2025, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 4.5 billion in 2025, a US$ 0.8 billion lesser figure than our 2019 market projections. Several factors including increasing government investments on infrastructure developments in emerging economies, increasing waste & water management activities, and increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings, are expected to trigger the demand for high-performance waterproofing in the long-run.

