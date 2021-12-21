Drug Screening/Testing Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

Stratview Research has published a new report on the Drug Screening/Testing Market after a thorough analysis of the market. The key sources of information gathered for the report include various industry experts, suppliers, manufacturers, associations along with business distributions. The research report determines unique benefits of the various market size, share and the patent industry. The objective of the Drug Screening/Testing Market report is to offer updated information such as the market share, size, trends, emerging markets, earnings, forecasts, and data on leading industry players. This study includes significant and vital information necessary for strategic decision making and have a competitive edge.

In view with the current pandemic analysts at Stratview Research has thoroughly analyzed and presented the following parameters under the detailed Covid – 19 impact analysis in the Drug Screening/Testing Market:

Detailed Segmentation – According to the report, the Drug Screening/Testing Market is Segmented By Product (Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, POC Testing Device, Consumables, and Others), By Type of Demand, By Sample Type (Urine, Hair, and Oral), By Testing Facility (Hospital Laboratories, Independent Clinical Laboratories and Others), by Region (North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of the World).

Market Insights – In the developed markets such as the USA, the UK, Australia and others, drug tests are considered much more reliable and accurate than simple drug screens, although these tests are lot pricier i.e. ~ $200 and take a lot longer to perform i.e. around 1-7 days. However, these tests are far more in demand for pre-employment services, rehabilitation services, sports & training academy, defence departments and others.

The future of random and pre-employment drug and alcohol testing is expected to be enforced within all job activities at least in all the major markets across the globe. Recent trends in the industry indicate that it will be almost impossible for recreational drug users to get a job with small and larger companies especially in countries like the USA, Germany, the UK, France, GCC, Canada, etc. Enforcing drug testing at work is probably the single most effective weapon the market and the law makers are expecting to use against younger and adult substance abuse.

