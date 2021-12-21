Automotive Collision Repair Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2025

The study on the Automotive Collision Repair Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Automotive Collision Repair Market during the forecast period of (2020-2025).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of ‘Automotive Collision Repair Market’ key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Automotive Collision Repair Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Automotive Collision Repair Market by certain ways –

Automotive Collision Repair Market Share: By Product Type

Based on the product type, the market is segmented as crash parts, paints and coatings, adhesives & sealants, abrasives, finishing compounds, and others. The crash parts’ segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owning to rising road accidental rates. These are designed and produced to the same specifications and tolerances as the actual parts on the vehicles and cater to the stringent road-safety requirements.

Automotive Collision Repair Market Share: By Vehicle Type

Based on the vehicle type, the automotive collision repair market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, HCV, and two wheelers. The passenger cars segment dominates the market, due to the rising road traffic in the developing economies, strong presence of vehicle repair centers offering restoration and refurbishment services.

Automotive Collision Repair Market Share: By Source Type

Based on the source type, the market is segmented as new OEM, aftermarket, recycled, and remanufactured. The new OEMs segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, due to provision for easier replacements, insurance policies, and warranty offered by OEMs, along with the improved durability and reliability offered with ease in installation.

Automotive Collision Repair Market Share: By Auto Body Shops Type

Based on the auto body shops type, the automotive collision repair market is segmented as dealer-owned shops and independent repair shops. The dealer owned shops is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing preference for dealer-owned shops on account of easy availability of reliable and superior quality spare parts.

Automotive Collision Repair Market Share: By Region

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest growing automotive collision repair market during the forecast period. Rising road congestion coupled with increasing number of automobile sales in China and India, are surging the demand for two-wheelers in the developing economies of Asia-Pacific along with lenient road safety laws leading to road accidents, which are expected to drive the market.

Essential Takeaways from the Automotive Collision Repair Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Automotive Collision Repair Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Automotive Cabin Air Filter Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

