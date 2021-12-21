Composite Springs Market offers good growth opportunities post COVID-19

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Composite Springs Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Composite Springs Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Spring Type (Leaf Spring, Coil Spring, Chair Spring, and Industrial Spring)

(Transportation, Furniture, and Industrial) By Manufacturing Process

(Transportation, Furniture, and Industrial) By Manufacturing Process (Compression Molding, Prepreg Layup, and Others)

(Compression Molding, Prepreg Layup, and Others) By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Composite Springs Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of >8.0% during the forecast period. Composite springs include leaf springs, coil springs, chair springs, and industrial springs which are used in the transportation, furniture and industrial segments. Composite springs offer several benefits over conventional steel springs, such as lightweight, high durability, greater flexibility, better vibration energy absorption, and excellent fatigue resistance. For example, composite leaf spring is five times more durable than that of similar sized steel leaf springs at just 1/7th the weight of a steel leaf spring.

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Composite Springs Market report are as follows-

Liteflex LLC,

IFC Composite,

Gordon Composites,

Composiflex,

Benteler-SGL.

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

