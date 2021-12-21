Persulfates Market 2021: Detailed analysis and growth trends post COVID-19 outbreak

The study on the Persulfates Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Persulfates Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of ‘Persulfates Market’ key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Persulfates Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Persulfates Market by certain ways –

Persulfates Market Share: By Type

Based on the type, the market is segmented as ammonium, potassium, and sodium persulfates. Ammonium persulfate, the cheapest persulfate amongst all the three, is a strong oxidizing agent and is majorly used in polymer manufacturing. This is also used as etchants and cleaners in PCB manufacturing. Increasing use of ammonium persulfates in the cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to drive the ammonium persulfates market with the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Persulfates Market Share: By End-Use Industry

Based on the end-use industry, the persulfates market is segmented as polymers; electronics; cosmetics & personal care; water treatment; pulp, paper & textiles; oil & gas; soil remediation; and others. The electronics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as persulfates are used as cleaning agents and etchants in the printed circuit board manufacturing, which is expected to drive the market during the foreseen duration.

Persulfates Market Share: By Region

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the overall persulfates market during the forecast period. Increasing demand from end-use industries such as pulp, paper & textiles, polymer manufacturing, and cosmetics & personal care is expected to drive the demand for persulfates in the Asia-Pacific region. Increasing concerns regarding soil pollution are expected to further boost the consumption of persulfates in soil remediation in the region.

Essential Takeaways from the Persulfates Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Persulfates Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Persulfates Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Important queries related to the Persulfates Market addressed in the report:

What would be the growth of the market in the coming five years?

Who are the key players in the market?

Which Region is estimated to be dominant in the market in the coming years?

What will be the size of Persulfates Market in the foreseeable future?

What is Persulfates Market?

What will be the CAGR of the Persulfates Market?

What is the prime factor driving the growth of Persulfates Market?

