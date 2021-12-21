Composite Preforms Market is Likely to Experience a Strong Growth During 2018-2023
Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Composite Preforms Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.
Market Segmentation
The Composite Preforms Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –
- By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Infrastructure, Medical, Marine, and Others)
- By Fiber Type (Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, and Others)
- By Product Type (Braiding, Weaving, Stitching, and Knitting)
- By Structure Type (One-D, Two-D, and Three-D)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)
Market Insights
According to the report, the Composite Preforms Market offers a healthy growth opportunity over the next five years and will reach an estimated value of US$ 350.1 million in 2023. Increasing usage of composite materials in the aerospace and automotive industries, advancements in the preform technology, its ability to develop complex parts, excellent product strength, and shortened cycle time are some of the major factors that are proliferating the growth of the composite preforms in various end-use industries.
Features included in the report –
Key Product Launches
Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.
Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.
Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.
Key Players
The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Composite Preforms Market report are as follows-
The key aerospace OEMs are-
- Boeing
- Airbus
- Lockheed Martin
- Embraer
- Bombardier
whereas the key aero-engine manufacturers are-
- CFM
- GE Aviation
- Pratt & Whitney
and the key automotive OEMs are-
- BMW
- GM
- Toyota
- Ford Motors.
The key composite preform manufactures are-
- A&P Technology
- SGL Kumpers GmbH
- Sigmatex (UK) Ltd.
- Bally Ribbon Mills
- Saertex GmbH & Co. KG
- Highland Composites
- Fabric Development Inc.
- Compsys Inc.
Report Customization Options
With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:
- Company Profiling –Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)
- Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.
