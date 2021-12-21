Ceramic Core Market Growth Offers Room to Grow to Existing & Emerging Players

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Ceramic Core Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Ceramic Core Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Material Type (Zircon, Silica, and Alumina)

(Zircon, Silica, and Alumina) By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine, and Others)

(Aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Ceramic Core Market is likely to witness a modest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The prime factors contributing to the demand for ceramic cores is mainly the growing demand for aero engine turbine blades and the ability of ceramic core to fabricate complex geometry of turbine blades.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Ceramic Core Market report are as follows-

Arconic Engines

Avignon Ceramics SAS

PCC Airfoils, LLC

CoorsTek Inc.

CeramTec (Dai Ceramics)

Morgan Advanced Materials

GF Precicast SA

Noritake Co. Ltd

Lanik SRO

