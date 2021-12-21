Cat Litter Box Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Cat Litter Box Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Cat Litter Box Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Type (Electric, Normal)

(Electric, Normal) By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

(Offline, Online) By Region

Market Insights

According to the report, the Cat Litter Box Market is expected to grow from USD 809.3 million in 2020 to USD 1,165.3 million by 2026 at a CAGR of over 6.4% during the forecast period. A cat litter box also known as sand box, cat pan, litter tray, cat box or litter pan is a box that is used for pets to urinate and defecate. The litter box is partly filled with absorbent materials such as clay, silica-based crystal variants or recycled paper pellets to absorb odour and moisture. It is mainly preferred by the pet owners who do not allow their pets to go outside to urinate or defecate due to outdoor dangers. The cat litter boxes are available in different shapes including open, top entry, hooded, self-cleaning and disposable.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Cat Litter Box Market report are as follows-

Automated Pet Care Products (The U.S.),

OmegaPaw (Canada),

PetNovations Ltd (The U.S.),

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (The U.S.),

Moderna Products (Belgium),

NOBA ANIMAL CO. (Canada),

MessyMutts (Canada),

Cosmic Pet LLC (The U.S.),

Taizhou Comeon Pet Products Co., Ltd (China),

Nature’s Miracle (India),

Cats Desire (The U.S.).

