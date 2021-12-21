Medical Marijuana Market Expected to Experience Attractive Growth through 2026

The study on the Medical Marijuana Market published by Stratview Research is an all-inclusive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The study dives deep to analyse detailed parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Medical Marijuana Market during the forecast period of (2021-2026).

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the market insights of Medical Marijuana Market key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the market.

Medical Marijuana Market Segmentation

The report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The market experts have segmented the Medical Marijuana Market by certain ways –

Application Trends

Based on application, the market has been divided into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer, and others.

The chronic pain segment accounted for the largest share in 2020 on account of increasing number of clinical trials using marijuana to treat chronic pain.

The cancer segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the review period.

Regional Trends

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share of around 45% in 2020 due to presence of key market players such as Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US), Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada).

Additionally, an increasing number of states legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes in the US is likely to play a significant role in the regional market growth. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a healthy growth rate on account of rising awareness regarding product benefits, particularly in China and India.

Essential Takeaways from the Medical Marijuana Market Report

Stratview Research records all major product launches, emerging trends, and mergers& acquisitions over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Below given pointers are some of the takeaways from the Medical Marijuana Market Report-

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

