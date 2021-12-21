Blood Transfusion Filters Market Growth Rate and Industry Analysis 2022-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Blood Transfusion Filters Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Blood Transfusion Filters Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Type (Red Blood Cell Transfusions, Platelets and Clotting Factor Transfusions, Plasma Transfusions)

(Red Blood Cell Transfusions, Platelets and Clotting Factor Transfusions, Plasma Transfusions) By Product Type (40µm, 70µm, 100µm, 170µm, Other)

(40µm, 70µm, 100µm, 170µm, Other) By Application (Blood Bank, Hospitals)

(Blood Bank, Hospitals) By Region

Market Insights

According to the report, the Blood Transfusion Filters Market is likely to witness an impressive Healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Blood transfusion filters are used during the transfusion to filter blood components to remove clots and small clumps of white blood cells & platelets that form at the time of collection and storage. The standard blood infusion set contains a 170–260-micron filter. It is designed to protect from harmful micro aggregate and non-blood component particulate matter.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Blood Transfusion Filters Market report are as follows-

Asahi Kasei Medical America Inc. (Japan),

Haemonetics Corporation (The US),

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany),

Macopharma SA (France),

Shandong Zhongbaokang Medical Implements Co., Ltd (China),

Nanjing Shuangwei Biotechnology Co.,Ltd. (China),

Chengdu Shuanglu Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China),

Braile Biomédica (Brazil), and

Nanjing Cell-Gene Biomedical Co., Ltd (China).

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

Custom Research: Stratview Research offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement or any further query related to the report, please send your inquiries to [email protected]. You may also connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

