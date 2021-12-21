Automotive Ducts Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Automotive Ducts Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Automotive Ducts Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV)

(Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV) By Application Type (HVAC Ducts, Under-the-Hood Ducts, and Others)

(HVAC Ducts, Under-the-Hood Ducts, and Others) By Material Type (Plastic Ducts, Foam Ducts, and Others)

(Plastic Ducts, Foam Ducts, and Others) By Process Type (Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, and Others)

(Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Thermoforming, and Others) By Pressure Type (Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts)

(Low-Pressure Ducts and High-Pressure Ducts) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Automotive Ducts Market is subjected to grow at a promising CAGR over the next five years to reach a milestone figure of US$ 1.7 billion in 2026. Automotive is among the industries that are highly subjected to the changing economic conditions and purchasing power of individuals. In 2019, the automotive industry experienced its biggest ever decline in automobile production since 2010, mainly due to economic downturns in various key countries. The industry challenge got exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, severer than that caused by The Great Recession (2008-2009) (Automotive production plummet during the Great Recession: -12.1% YoY 2008-2009 and The Great Lockdown: -16.7% YoY 2019-2020).

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Automotive Ducts Market report are as follows-

MANN+HUMMEL Group

Continental AG

Mahle GmbH

Sogefi Group

Trocellen GmbH

ABC Technologies Inc.

Nihon Plast Co. Ltd.

Hutchinson SA

Kyoraku Co. Ltd.

Röchling Group

INOAC Corporation

Sekiso Co. Ltd.

Rehau AG

Bolton Plastic Components Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

