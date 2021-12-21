Automotive Cylinder Head Market to Register Incremental Sales Opportunity During 2017-2022

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Automotive Cylinder Head Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Automotive Cylinder Head Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and M&HCV)

(Passenger Car, LCV and M&HCV) By Material Type (Aluminum and Iron)

(Aluminum and Iron) By Source Type (In-house Manufacturing and Independent Manufacturing)

(In-house Manufacturing and Independent Manufacturing) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Automotive Cylinder Head Market was valued at US$ 8,737 million in 2016 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the next five years to reach US$ 10,380 million in 2022. Organic growth in the automobile production, owing to increasing disposable income and growing urbanization and increasing demand for the lightweight cylinder head to reduce the overall vehicle weight for achieving stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ Standards, are the major growth drivers of the global automotive cylinder head market.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Automotive Cylinder Head Market report are as follows-

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

General Motors Company

Nemak

S.A.B. de C.V.

Linamar Corporation

Weber Automotive GmbH

Teksid S.p.A.

