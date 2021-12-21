Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018-2023

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV)

(Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV) By Component Type (Active Grille Shutter, Active Spoiler, Active Rear Wing, and Others)

(Active Grille Shutter, Active Spoiler, Active Rear Wing, and Others) By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market is likely to grow at an impressive double-digit over the next five years to reach US$ 1,113.5 million in 2023. Increasing vehicle production coupled with an increasing penetration of active aerodynamic components in newer vehicles, a rise in demand for improved aerodynamics in vehicles, and the implementation of stringent emission norms for reducing carbon emissions in the automotive industry are the major growth drivers of the automotive active aerodynamics market.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Automotive Active Aerodynamics Market report are as follows-

Some of the key raw material suppliers for automotive active aerodynamics include-

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Lanxess AG.

The key automotive active aerodynamic component manufacturers are-

Rochling Group

Magna International Inc.

Valeo SA

HBPO GmbH

SRG Global.

