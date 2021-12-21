All-Terrain Vehicles Market Forecast and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the All-Terrain Vehicles Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The All-Terrain Vehicles Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Vehicle Type (Utility, Recreational, Sports, and Youth)

(Utility, Recreational, Sports, and Youth) By Application Type (Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, and Others)

(Sports, Entertainment, Agriculture, Military, Hunting, and Others) By Displacement Type (Low CC, Mid CC, and High CC)

(Low CC, Mid CC, and High CC) By Region(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the All-Terrain Vehicles Market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% over the next five years to reach a value of US$ 6.0 billion in 2027. ATVs were introduced to the North American market in 1971 by Honda Motors. Other Japanese major motorcycle manufacturers (Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Suzuki) entered the North American ATV market in the late 1970s and early 1980s. The growth in the ATV market attracted North American companies like Polaris Industries, Arctic Cat, and BRP Inc., which entered the ATV market in 1985, 1995, and 1998 respectively. In addition to major global players, there are a number of other Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers who produce low combustion chamber engine-based ATVs for the local market. ATVs are well-known for their mobility and off-road capabilities. They’re used in several applications such as agriculture, surveying and patrolling, law enforcement, sports, forestry, among others. These vehicles are typically used off-road; however, a few regions allow them to be driven on public routes.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the All-Terrain Vehicles Market report are as follows-

Arctic Cat Inc.

BRP Inc.

Polaris Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Motors Co., Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

