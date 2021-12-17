Aircraft Valves Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Valves Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Valves Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Valve Type (Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Air Conditioning System, Ice & Rain Protection System, Pneumatic System, Water & Waste System, and Lubrication System),

(Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Air Conditioning System, Ice & Rain Protection System, Pneumatic System, Water & Waste System, and Lubrication System), By Mechanism Type (Poppet Valves, Pilot Valves, Flapper-Nozzle Valves, Ball & Plug Valves, Baffle Valves, and Others),

(Poppet Valves, Pilot Valves, Flapper-Nozzle Valves, Ball & Plug Valves, Baffle Valves, and Others), By Material Type (Corrosion-Resistant Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, and Others),

(Corrosion-Resistant Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, and Others), By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Generation Aviation, and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Generation Aviation, and Military Aircraft), By End-User Type (OE, Aftermarket),

(OE, Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Valves Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The unprecedented growth in aircraft orders from airlines, driven by surging air passenger traffic is the prime factor bolstering the global aircraft valves market. Boeing estimated, there would be total deliveries of 40,410 commercial aircraft worth US$ 6.24 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and Europe would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 64.7% of the total commercial aircraft deliveries during the same period. An anticipated healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for valves in the commercial aircraft industry.

Click here to receive a free sample report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/432/aircraft-valves-market.html#form

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Valves Market report are as follows-

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation Plc

Woodward, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

Triumph Group, Inc.

Crissair, Inc.

ITT Aerospace Controls

The Liebherr Group

United Technologies Corporation

Meggitt PLC

Circor International, Inc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

Custom Research: Stratview Research offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement or any further query related to the report, please send your inquiries to [email protected]. You may also connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

Please find related content on the following links: –