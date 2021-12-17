Aircraft Titanium Fasteners Market Will Record an Upsurge in Revenue during 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Titanium Fasteners Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Titanium Fasteners Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft),

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Titanium Fasteners Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of >6% during the forecast period. Fasteners are an integral part of aircraft hardware which is used to assemble and hold various parts of an aircraft together. The aviation industry is always keen to adopt parts which can reduce overall aircraft weight, thereby leading to an improvement in fuel economy and reducing emissions. Fasteners are present in huge numbers in an aircraft as about 45%-50% of the components used in an aircraft are fasteners. For instance; Airbus’ A380 aircraft has six million components out of which more than three million are fasteners. Titanium fasteners offer significant weight reduction over traditional steel and aluminum fasteners, which has created a huge interest to the industry players to switch towards titanium fasteners despite their high cost.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Titanium Fasteners Market report are as follows-

Arconic Fastening Systems

Cherry Aerospace (a subsidiary of Precision Castparts Corp.)

Lisi Aerospace

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Trimas Corporation

National Aircraft Fasteners Corp.

B&B Specialties, Inc.

Penn Engineering

TFI Aircraft Corp.

