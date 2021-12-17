Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft),

(Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), By Tape Type (Specialty Tape and Masking Tape),

(Specialty Tape and Masking Tape), By Backing Material Type (Fiberglass, PET, PP, and Others),

(Fiberglass, PET, PP, and Others), By Adhesive Type (Silicone, Acrylic, and Rubber),

(Silicone, Acrylic, and Rubber), By Application Type (Interiors and Exterior),

(Interiors and Exterior), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market will continue to witness promising growth over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 354.7 million in 2024. Several factors are directly or indirectly bolstering the demand for pressure-sensitive tape in the aerospace industry in which the biggest growth driver is the organic growth of the aircraft industry coupled with an increased demand for high-performance pressure-sensitive tape.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market report are as follows-

The 3M Company

Berry Global, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Intertape Polymer Group

Avery Dennison

H.B. Fuller

Tesa SE.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

