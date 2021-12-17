Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market to Experience Rebound in Sales post COVID-19

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Platform Type [Commercial Aircraft (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, and Very Large Aircraft), Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation],

(EPDM, Silicone, Fluoroelastomers, NBR, CR, and Others), By Product Type (Seals, Gaskets, Hoses & Tubes, and Others),

(Seals, Gaskets, Hoses & Tubes, and Others), By Application Type (Doors & Windows, Seats, HVAC, Interior Panels, Galleys, Lavatories, and Others),

(Doors & Windows, Seats, HVAC, Interior Panels, Galleys, Lavatories, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market to reach US$ 45.5 million in 2025. Polymer – a term that covers three main groups called thermoplastics, thermosets, and elastomers. Elastomers are polymers which possess the property of elasticity. They have a low Young’s modulus and high yield strain as compared to other materials. Elastomers are amorphous polymers that exist above their glass transition temperature, resulting in a possibility of considerable segmental motion. Hence, they are relatively soft and deformable at ambient temperatures. Elastomers can be thermosets (requiring a form of crosslinking called vulcanization) or thermoplastic (called TPE or thermoplastic elastomer). In the aircraft industry, elastomers are majorly used to fabricate seals, gaskets, hoses & tubes, profiles, isolators, and dampers.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Interior Elastomers Market report are as follows-

Trelleborg AB

Meggitt PLC

Kirkhill, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Solvay SA

Saint Gobain S.A.

The Chemours Company.

