Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2019-2024

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aircraft),

(Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aircraft), By Application Type (Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bins, Galleys, Lavatories, Seats, Ducts, and Others),

(Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bins, Galleys, Lavatories, Seats, Ducts, and Others), By Composite Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Others),

(Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Others), By Process Type (Sandwich Construction, Compression Molding, and Others),

(Sandwich Construction, Compression Molding, and Others), By End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket),

(OE and Aftermarket), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market is projected to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 2,020.8 million in 2024. An organic growth of the aircraft industry is the primary driver of the sustainable demand for composites in aircraft cabin interiors. Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 41,410 commercial aircraft worth US$ 6.25 trillion in the global marketplace during 2018-2037. Asia-Pacific and Europe would be the biggest demand generators with a combined share of 64.7% of the total commercial aircraft deliveries during 2018-2037. An expected healthy CAGR of 4.7% in air passenger traffic during 2018-2037 will chiefly drive the demand for commercial aircraft. This factor will create a sustainable demand for composite parts for cabin interiors globally in the foreseeable future.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market report are as follows-

The key cabin interior companies are-

AIM Altitude Limited (AVIC International)

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Aerosystems

FACC AG

Jamco Corporation

The Gill Corporation

The Nordam Group, Inc.

Triumph Group Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace (Safran).

The key aircraft OEMs are-

Boeing

Airbus

Bombardier

ATR

Embraer

COMAC

Irkut

Sukhoi

Cessna

Gulfstream.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

Custom Research: Stratview Research offers custom research services across the sectors.

