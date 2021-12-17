Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Projected to Grow at a Steady Pace During 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Air Pollution Control Equipment Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Air Pollution Control Equipment Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Product Type (Oxidizers [Thermal, Catalytic, and Others], ESPs [Dry ESPs and Wet ESPs], Scrubbers [Dry Scrubbers and Wet Scrubbers], Air Filters and Others),

(Oxidizers [Thermal, Catalytic, and Others], ESPs [Dry ESPs and Wet ESPs], Scrubbers [Dry Scrubbers and Wet Scrubbers], Air Filters and Others), By Application Type (Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Flavor & Fragrance, Wood Products, Tire, Automotive, and Others),

(Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Flavor & Fragrance, Wood Products, Tire, Automotive, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Market Insights

According to the report, the Air Pollution Control Equipment Market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 10.4 billion in 2025. The growing global economy is driving the industrial output, which, in turn, is raising the pollution level, especially in the developing economies because of poor stringent emission control regulations coupled with low awareness about the pollution. However, in recent years, major economies are focusing on implementing stringent emission control policies in order to improve air quality. Also, there has been a growing awareness of health and safety, which is further triggering the demand for air pollution control equipment.

Click here to receive a free sample report.

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/812/air-pollution-control-equipment-market.html#form

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Air Pollution Control Equipment Market report are as follows-

Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

CECO Environmental Corp.

CTP Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH

Durr AG

GE Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

The Fives Group

Zeeco Inc.

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research also offers one of the following (complementary) customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling – Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players)

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to three players) Competitive Benchmarking – Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances.

Custom Research: Stratview Research offers custom research services across the sectors. In case of any custom research requirement or any further query related to the report, please send your inquiries to [email protected]. You may also connect with our experts at +1-313-307-4176.

Please find related content on the following links: –