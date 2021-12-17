Yoga Wear Market Growth Trends & Forecast till 2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a market research report on the Yoga Wear Market. The report studies the market at the global, regional, and country-level, and provides an in-depth market study, competitive landscapes, emerging trends, key success factors, and strategic growth opportunities, etc.

Market Segmentation

The Yoga Wear Market report compiled by experts at Stratview Research have segmented the market into the following –

By Type (Yoga Shorts, Yoga Pants, Yoga Unitards, Yoga Tops, Others),

(Yoga Shorts, Yoga Pants, Yoga Unitards, Yoga Tops, Others), By Application (Men, Women, Kids),

(Men, Women, Kids), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online),

(Offline, Online), By Region.

Market Insights

According to the report, the Yoga Wear Market is projected to grow from USD 32.6 billion in 2020 to USD 45.5 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of over 5.8% during the forecast period.

Yoga wear can be defined as different types of yoga clothes that are worn when doing yoga. Various types of yoga clothes are available in the market including yoga tops, yoga pants, and yoga shorts among others. The choice of yoga clothes differs according to several different yoga styles. Yoga clothes help the person feel more comfortable and provides good support while doing yoga.

Features included in the report –

Key Product Launches

Stratview Research keeps track of all major product launches over the last few years. It also analyzes existing market players to determine how well they are aligned with customer expectations. Both primary interview results and available authentic secondary data sources are used to identify critical client requirements.

Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, etc.

Experts at Stratview Research have tracked key strategic alliances and M&A in the market which are implemented with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, broaden terrestrial reach, grow the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

Key Players

The market research study considers all the major players spread across the world. Some of the key players mentioned in the Yoga Wear Market report are as follows-

Lululemon athletica (Canada),

Green Apple Active (The U.S),

Shining Shatki (The U.S),

Alo Yoga (The U.S),

Be Present, Inc (The U.S),

Mika Yoga Wear Inc. (The U.S),

Beyond Yoga (The U.S),

Athleta Inc (The U.S),

Lily Lotus (The U.S),

Inner Waves (India) and

Proyog (India).

