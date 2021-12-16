Covid-19 Impact on Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market to Witness Impressive Growth During 2021-2026

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market by Product Type (Phenoxyethanol P5 and Phenoxyethanol P25), by Application Type (Home & Personal Care [Cosmetics, Perfumes, Detergents, and Ointments], Pharmaceuticals, and Dyes & Inks), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

This report studies the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market and has segmented the market in few ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the ways in which the market is segmented.

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Product Type:

Phenoxyethanol P5, (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Phenoxyethanol P25, (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Application Type:

Home & Personal Care

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW Type Analysis: Cosmetics, Perfumes, Detergents, and Ointments

Pharmaceuticals (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Dyes & Inks (Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market Size, Share, & Forecast, by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America, the Middle East, and Others)

Following are the key players in the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market:

Akema S.r.l.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Galaxy surfactants

Lonza Group AG

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

Symrise AG Continental AG

Thor Personal Care.

Highlights from the Report

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives work as a bactericide and thus, are widely used in a variety of cosmetics and personal care products.

Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Growing per capita income, presence of huge young consumer base and emergence of e-commerce in developing economies are the major factors fueling the demand for home & personal care products, thus in turn, driving the market for phenoxyethanol preservatives during the forecast period.

The report comprises analytical representation of the Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market size along with current trends, challenges, and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. To understand the profitable trends and gain a stronger foothold, the report also helps the users with key information related to growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. The current Phenoxyethanol Preservatives Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from a particular time period of 5 years to benchmark the financial competency. The user will also get a detailed info about the market trends and share of key vendors.

